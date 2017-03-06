Vendors Needed For Hinton Gear Swap

Vendors are needed for an upcoming technology swap and shop event in Summers County.

The first-ever New River Gear Swap is coming up at the Freight Depot on Commercial Street in Hinton. About 15 vendor spaces are available for purchase right now.

The event will also be a fundraiser for Campbell Flannagan Murrell House Museum. Community members are encouraged to bring musical equipment and any other electronics to buy, sell or trade at the event.

"Anything that's musically oriented or stereo equipment, things like that, that people might sell or look for a good bargain," Rick Moorefield, Gear Swap coordinator, said.

The New River Gear Swap will also have a stage area set up for open mic and jam sessions. It will be happening at the Freight Depot in Hinton on April 1, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If interested in buying a vendor spot, call (304) 894-5446.

