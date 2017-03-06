Soak Creek Residents in Angst Over New Sewer System

Tonight (3/7) the Mayor of Sophia, Danny Barr, spoke out after residents voiced their anger over a new sewer line.

The Town of Sophia was given $100,000 from Department of Housing and Urban Development to build a new sewer line. This is all being done to keep the water clean and to provide a more efficient sewer system for residents.

Last week several residents were upset after receiving a final notice stating they must sign onto this sewer line or else their water will be cut. Mayor Barr weighed in saying that was a misunderstanding, "Someone was threatened to cut their water off if they didn't connect to sewer and that's a falsehood. We work with the people and for the people, we're not that kind of operation here." Mayor Barr said he will help residents hook up to the new sewer line free of cost. The Town of Sophia will pay for people to tap into it and all residents will have to do is pay their sewer fee that everyone is required to pay.

The mayor said by doing this it will be a great way to keep the community clean.



Residents living in the Soak Creek area of Raleigh County are upset after they said they have been abruptly notified they must change their sewage system.

One resident tells 59 News, him and around 35 other residents in the area who have septic tanks have been told by the Sophia Sanitary Department they must get rid of their septic tanks.

The Town of Sophia is creating a new sewer line which will require all residents to use. By doing this residents said it's going to be a costly project they can't afford. "I can't afford it, there's no way I can come up with that money to have it dug, like I said they still haven't told me where my hook up even would be," said an upset Soak Creek Resident, Tommy Proffitt.

With little information and no answers, Proffitt and his neighbors are at a loss. The notice they were left on their door stated they must sign over their septic tank and agree to the new sewer line by this Thursday (3/9) or else their water will be completely shut off.

Proffitt reached out to the Beckley Water Company who provides his water and they said they will abide by the town's rules to terminate his water if he doesn't sign the document stating he will use the new sewer system.

Today (3/6) 59 News reached out to the Town of Sophia and the Sophia Sanitary Department to see why they are strictly enforcing this but neither returned our calls. Proffitt begs both the town and the sanitary department to reconsider what he calls an 'abrupt decision.'