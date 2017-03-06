Mobile Agriculture Education Science Lab Visits Jumping Branch Elementary

West Virginia Farm Bureau is teaching young farmers at a Summers County school.

Jumping Branch Elementary is hosting the West Virginia Farm Bureau's Mobile Agriculture Education Science Lab the week of March 6, 2017. Students get hands-on science and agriculture lessons from a certified teacher.

The purpose of the mobile lab is to show students the resources farmers use.

"That's eye opening for them to see some of the products we are using that come from agriculture, and they may have not thought of," Michelle Bailey, West Virginia Farm Bureau Mobile Ag Ed Science Lab coordinator, said.

Bailey said the mobile lab will be at Jumping Branch Elementary for the rest of the school week. It's headed to a school in Lincoln County next.

