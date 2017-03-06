Hinton Area Elementary Fighting Sicknesses

An elementary school in Summers County is battling illnesses.

"We've had reported cases of the flu, reported cases of mono, strep," Sandra Ball, Hinton Area Elementary nurse, said. "We did have a case or two of the fifth disease that has been reported recently."

Those are the illnesses Hinton Elementary are dealing with. Some students and teachers have even had to miss time in the classroom because of them.

A parent who reached out to us over email said the problem is so severe at the school, that it needs to be shut down and disinfected. But Kimberly Rodes, Summers County Schools superintendent, said that gets done everyday.

"Our janitors, they are very thorough," Rodes said. "They wipe things down, it's very clean. Our big schools have evening janitors and morning janitors, so we know that the work's getting taken care of."

Even with illnesses going around some of the students and teachers, Rodes said the school averages an attendance rate of more than 92 percent. She told 59News everyone at all Summers County schools are directed to wash their hands and use hand sanitizer frequently.

"We have information letters that we send out to each student in the classroom, we inform the teacher and we talk about any additional things we need to do to protect the other students," Ball said.

Ball encourages parents with sick children to keep them home until they feel better and are no longer contagious.

The parent who reached out to 59News about the illnesses at Hinton Area Elementary hasn't returned our email as of March 6, 2017.

Follow @Joe_Putrelo on Twitter.