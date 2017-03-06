WVU Tech Beckley Prepares to Welcome 1300 Students

West Virginia Institute of Technology prepares to make its complete transition to the Beckley campus from Montgomery. Local businesses express their excitement for the amount of students entering the Beckley area.

As a server and bartender at Zen's Cafe, Johnny Rizzi is excited to see a younger crowd from WVU Tech in the uptown area. "I'm hoping it ill bring a lot more business to our bar when we open it up back in the spring," said Rizzi.

Other local businesses said with the 1300 students transferring from WVU Tech Montgomery to the Beckley campus, it could really benefit the area. "I think it will be really good for uptown, if that changes are made properly and it keeps looking great people will get out and do things," said a Owner for the Bake Shoppe, Christen Blackbur.

Currently WVU Tech's Beckley Campus has 200 students enrolled but this fall that number will sky rocket to 1600 students. WVU Tech said they're making adjustments to prepare for the larger student body. "Construction renovations happening inside buildings to retro fit some of those buildings for the stem labs," said the Director of University Relations for WVU Tech, Jen Wood Cunningham.

WVU said they will work through the summer months to have everything ready by August. While the staff understands this is a big change for the area, their goal is to become an active part in the community. "This will continue to be an effort for the community to hire interns, we have cooperative programs for the students, so lots of opportunity for the students to be engaged in the community," said Cunningham.

WVU Tech Beckley Campus is still accepting applications for this fall. If you would like to apply or tour the campus you can find more information by visiting their website, http://www.wvutech.edu/beckley.