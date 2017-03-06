Armed man attacks deputies in Cool Ridge

A man from Cool Ridge is accused of breaking into his ex-wife's home and attacking deputies who responded to the call. Eric Bennett is charged with Burglary, Domestic Assault, two counts of Battery on a Police Officer and violation of a domestic petition.

Deputies were called to a home in Cool Ridge on March 2, 2017. That is when they discovered Bennett had broken into the home where his ex-wife lives. She had a restraining order against him, and he was apparently waiting for her to return home. Deputies said that when they confronted him, he was armed with two knives. Bennett began to fight with the deputies, but they were able to disarm and restrain him.

Bennett is also wanted in Ohio County, WV, is a fugitive from Belmont County, OH and is also wanted for a federal probation violation. He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail on the local charges and faces possible extradition.