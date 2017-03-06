Bluefield man confesses to dealing drugs

A case investigated by the Bluefield Pill Initiative leads to the confession of a Bluefield man. Everett Ray Gillespie, 66, pleaded guilty to dealing prescription pills.

Gillespie told prosecutors that that he sold hydromorphone to a confidential informant on April 15, 2016. The deal happened in Bluefield, WV. Gillespie also admitted to selling pills on another occasion. During a search of his home, law enforcement officers found 35 hydromorphone pills, more than $500 in cash and a handgun.

Gillespie could be sentenced to serve up 20 years in federal prison. He is set to be sentence on May 30, 2017.