Bluefield man confesses to dealing drugs

By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
A case investigated by the Bluefield Pill Initiative leads to the confession of a Bluefield man.  Everett Ray Gillespie, 66, pleaded guilty to dealing prescription pills.

Gillespie told prosecutors that that he sold hydromorphone to a confidential informant on April 15, 2016.  The deal happened in Bluefield, WV.  Gillespie also admitted to selling pills on another occasion.  During a search of his home, law enforcement officers found 35 hydromorphone pills, more than $500 in cash and a handgun.

Gillespie could be sentenced to serve up 20 years in federal prison.  He is set to be sentence on May 30, 2017.

