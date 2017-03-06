Sex abuse case comes to a close in Princeton

The victims of a man who was accused of more than 100 sex abuse charges can finally receive some amount of closure. Clifford Robinson was sentenced in Mercer County Circuit Court on Monday, March 6, 2017. Robinson pleaded guilty to a pair of sex related charges in December 2016, after a trial held in July ended with a hung jury.

The victims in the case were two teenage girls and the abuse happened between 2011 and 2013. Robinson was sentence to serve five to 15 years in prison. The exact sentence will be determined by the parole board, but he will not be eligible for release until he has served at least four years. Robinson will be on supervised release for 10 years once he is released from prison. He will also be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.