Relay for Life season begins in Beckley

By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
With the return of warmer weather, one group that is raising funds in the battle against cancer is beginning their efforts.  Relay for Life is launching their 2017 campaign at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, 2017.  The kickoff will happen at the Family Worship Center's multi-purpose room.  

Event coordinators are asking for survivors, those fighting cancer and sponsors to participate in the annual event.  The actual relay will take place on July 14 at 6 p.m.  It will be held at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway.  Neighboring counties are also welcome to participate.

