Get ready to spring forward: Daylight saving time starts this weekend

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) - In the fall, you got an extra hour of sleep, and it was awesome. But in less than a week, you’ve got to give up that extra hour as it will be time to spring forward. That’s right, the time is approaching for us to change our clocks and rearrange to daylight savings time.

We will spring forward at 2 a.m.on Sunday, March 12, 2017. That means you’ll lose one full hour of time and spend that first week perhaps groggy, disoriented and maybe even in a bad mood.

In return, however, you will have three hours of extra daylight to do outdoor activities after work. So, life is full of trade offs, right?