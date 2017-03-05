Trial Scheduled Following Death of Mercer County Teenager

A judge has scheduled trial for later this month in a lawsuit filed by a Mercer County teenager's family against State Police and a trooper who fatally shot the teen.



The AP reports Kanawha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Bailey denied a State Police motion for summary judgment Friday. She scheduled the trial to start on March 13, 2017.



Eighteen-year-old Timothy Hill was fatally shot by Senior Trooper B.D. Gillespie in June 2014 following a struggle in Kegley, Mercer County.



According to court records, the shooting occurred after Gillespie's wife discovered underwear on his police cruiser and saw some males in their driveway. During the struggle, Gillespie says Hill reached for his gun. Hill was shot once in the head and once in the chest.



