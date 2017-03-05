Concord's Women's Soccer Kick's off Spring Camp

Concord University women's soccer Team hosted their spring ID Camp Sunday.



The camp included high school students from across the mountain state.

Head coach Luke Duffy said the one day camp is designed to help players advance their skills for the game and get them acclimated with the university campus.

" We do three sessions in the day its just for us to build a recruiting relationship with them for them to see what we have to off in terms of the university academically and athletically as well," he said.

Some aspects of the camp include technical, tactical, physical and psychological components of soccer.