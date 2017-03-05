Concord Hosts Pulitzer Prize Wining Commentator

This Weekend Concord University played host to an award winning Journalist and Commentator.



Students got a chance to hear from Leonard Pitts Jr., a nationally Syndicated Columnist. During his presentation Pitts spoke about the fundamental keys to success and stressed the importance of finding their purpose in life.

"I wanted them to know that its not so much important about where you come from its important about the fact that you have a goal in mind and that you push toward that goal unceasingly and persistently so that's what I wanted to get across to them," Pitts said.

Pitts is also an author and was awarded with a Pulitzer Prize for Commentary back in 2004.