Bridal Spectacular Takes Over Mercer Mall

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas ,that was the theme this year at the 16th annual Bridal And Special Events Spectacular.



Several vendors were on hand to cater to all those planning weddings, anniversaries, graduations, birthday celebrations and reunions.

Organizer, it's the perfect one stop shop for all your planning needs.

"this is important because we can bring everything under one roof for folks to come too rather than having go to all the different stores we try to bring everything that they could possibly need for that special day under one roof."

During the event special prizes were given out to those who attended and one lucky couple was awarded with a Vegas style wedding.