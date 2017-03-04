Regional Social Studies Fair Under Way in Beckley

The regional Social Studies Fair got underway today at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center.



The fair represented students elementary to high school from the following counties, McDowell, mercer, summers, Raleigh, Wyoming and Monroe.

The projects range from a variety of topics including government, history, and historical figures.

Barbie Little served as the coordinator for the event. She stressed the importance getting kids involved and excited about learning.

"Social studies is a building block for students through this they work on public speaking they research they look at primary and secondary sources they have to compile their information and then present their information and share their knowledge."

First place winners from today get take home gold medals and also have the opportunity to to compete in the statewide social studies fair which takes place in April.