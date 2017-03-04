Rescued Bald Eagle Released Back Into The Wild

A precious bald eagle is getting a second chance at life after being found severely injured with lead poisoning ,after months of treatment she's now back into the wild.



Back in March in March of last year, Austin Fernatt and his friend Tristan Toney spotted her while visiting Bluestone Lake.



"We knew it was injured because it wasn't flying away and it kinda looked like it was limping and i was just like

we cant just leave it out here to die so im going to get it," Fernatt said. After finding it they both tried to capture it but it wasn't an easy catch.

Eventhough she couldn't able to fly she led them on a 30 minute high speed pursuit. "So we chased it up a mountain and then finally caught it with a big whole blanket."

They then reached out to the Three Rivers Avian Center, A Wild Life Non -Profit. They would later discover the bird was severely suffering from more than just a broken wing. Blood tests revealed she was suffering desperately from lead poisoning and needed immediate attention. Wendy Perrone is the executive director for the center

"She had lead poisoning and a problem with her left wing where she had actually had some soft tissue damage and it took almost a year to fix it," she said.

After months of expensive treatments and therapy she's ready to fly back into her natural habitat. "We were afraid that this bird would end up not being able to go away free and have that chance to let her go back not only free but back into own habitat where she knows everything she knows where to go fishing or where to sit or where ever its just a wonderful happy joyous feeling."



