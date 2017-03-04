Winterplace Ski Resort hosts annual Polar Plunge Benefit

Winterplace Ski Resort hosted their annual Polar Plunge to benefit the Special Olympics of Southern West Virginia. In order to take the plunge you had to raise at least $50.

The more money each participant raised, the more prizes they could receive. All of the money raised for the polar plunge Saturday helps thousands of Special Olympics athletes in the state participate in year-round training and competition.

"It's a really great thing. It's about giving back to the communities we all live in and that's part of what Winterplace is. It's a community ski area where we have so many friends and neighbors that come out and this is a great way to wrap up the season and of course support a wonderful cause," said Tom Wagner, Winterplace Executive Director.

About a dozen people participated in the chilly charity event.