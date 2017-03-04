White Sulphur Springs celebrates new businesses with ribbon cutting

On Saturday, the town of White Sulphur Springs celebrated their progress with the addition of not one, but twelve new businesses.

Community members and town officials held a ribbon cutting in front of each new business Saturday morning.

The town's newest businesses include Barnwood Living / Barn Yard Builders, Sassy Britches Boutique, Mountaineer Guns, Alfredo's, Tammy's 3, Primitive's Home Furnishings, Advanced Hearing Solutions, Mountaineer Insurance Solutions, Rock Fab, First Quality Pawn, Taste Buds, and Resort Home Services.

Nearly a year ago Main Street was filled with people who were seeking help after their homes or businesses were ravaged by the flood. Now, Main Street is drawing a crowd for a new reason, regrowth.

"It's very exciting because we're getting fresh new faces in here and we have more interest. We're open for business. White Sulphur Springs is open for business and this is what we're calling our rebirth. This is the rebirth of White Sulphur Springs and I think you're going to find new and exciting things coming," said Mark Gillespie, Councilman and Main Street Representative.

Community members like Gillespie believe White Sulphur Springs is an ideal place to start a new business. He believes this just the beginning of the town's regrowth.

"People saw exactly how the citizens of White Sulphur Springs pulled together after the flood and during the flood," Gillespie added.

On Saturday, community members, along with town officials celebrated the opening of eight new businesses with a ribbon cutting ceremony for each one.

"It's good to see businesses come into town. It shows that our town is revived and continuing to go forward and what we want is for the citizens of White Sulphur Springs to have something to look forward to and to support the new businesses that have come into town," said Lloyd Haynes, White Sulphur Springs Mayor.