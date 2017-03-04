A. G. Patrick Morrisey offers tips during National Consumer Protection Week

Sunday is the beginning of National Consumer Protection Week and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has some tips for people on how to make good financial decisions. Morrisey and his office are taking the week to help educate people in the Mountain State about scammers and some of their newest tactics.

"Go on our website, learn a little more about consumer protection because the best way to protect yourself from being ripped off is to do a little upfront work," said Morrisey, West Virginia Attorney General.

His biggest pieces of advice include not falling prey to the 'pressure tactic' and making sure you're making purchases from a credible retailer.