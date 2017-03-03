Bible in the Schools hosts fundraiser amid lawsuit controversy

It's a program that has been surrounded by controversy. The Bible in Schools program is currently in the middle of a lawsuit after it was targeted by an unnamed party in the county.

Friday night, the organization hosted a bluegrass fundraiser at the Chuck Mathena Center in Princeton.

"We are proud to have been in Mercer County since 1939 and we teach the Bible as an elective in the schools according to the guidelines and we are committed to doing that and are willing to do that," said Wayne Pelts, Bible in the Schools Chairman.

The program costs $400,000 a year to remain in Mercer County schools.

"I was a kid that got to go through Bible in the Schools in Mercer County, it was a great program, I really looked forward to it. It was fun and I hope to keep it in the community for the other children that are in the school system," said Holly Parish, Event Coordinator.

But not everyone believes the Bible should be taught in schools. The Freedom from Religion Foundation, a Wisconsin based lobby for the separation of church and state filed a joint lawsuit with a Mercer County mother who wishes to remain anonymous.

They're accusing the county of running what they call bible indoctrination classes that endorses the truth of the Bible. While Bible in the Schools representatives wouldn't speak on the lawsuit during the fundraiser, their lawyer said in a previous interview that getting rid of the program all together would be a radical decision.

"To completely eliminate a Bible course would be an unprecedented and drastic step. The only issue that arises is any kind of implementation," said Hiram Sasser, the Lawyer representing the Mercer County School Board.

Mercer County schools have said they support this program. In a statement, the school board told CBS News the Bible is worth studying for its "literary and historic qualities."