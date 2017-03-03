Power restored for some residents in Oak Hill

As temperatures drop, power is still out for more than 14,000 Appalachian Power customers. More than 3,000 of those outages are in Fayette County.

Power officials have been working around the clock to help those left in the dark. Residents living in the East End of Oak Hill lost power after fierce winds took out multiple power poles along main street. Power has since been restored in that area and residents say they couldn't be happier.



"Oh goodness I'm glad to get that power is back on I've been going to bed to early because of it and yea I'm glad I'll be able to watch TV and the news

resident Bob Neely said.



Neely and other residents in his area were left without power for more than 30 hours following Wednesday's storms.