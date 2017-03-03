Three dead following vehicle accident on I-64 in Cabell County

Three dead in accident on I-64

Cabell County Dispatchers have confirmed that all westbound and eastbound lanes are closed on I-64 near mile marker 30 between Milton and Culloden.

At least one vehicle was destroyed. It is unknown how many vehicles or people were involved in the accident at this time.

An officer with the Cabell County Sheriff's Department said, "We have three dead here."

A helicopter was present at the scene.

Officers are searching areas off the highway while crews assess debris and wreckage.

The accident was reported at 7:09 p.m.

Cabell County Sheriff's Deputies, Milton Police, and Cabell County EMS are responding to the accident.