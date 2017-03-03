SALS Awarded Tax Credits for Donations

Tax credits have been made available to The Southern Appalachian Labor School in Oak Hill.



The non profit organization was awarded with $50,000 in tax credits to be given out to donors.

The youth organization in Fayette County is currently accepting donated property, building materials, school and office supplies and used vehicles.

In return, you can receive a state tax credit for up to 50 percent of the donation.

"The tax credit is good in the state of West Virginia for all kinds of taxes income taxes if it's a business for example a business tax or bno tax those kinds of things and we issue them and they can use them until June 30th," John David said. David is the Director for the program



For more information on donating call 304-250-7627