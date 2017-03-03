Friday Fish Dinners Available in White Sulphur Springs

Tonight marks the first Friday of Lent and a church in Greenbrier County is offering a meal option for anyone in need.



The Neil Campbell Parker Community Center in Downtown White Sulphur Springs begins their Friday Fish Dinners on March 3rd. Chef's from the Greenbrier Resort prepare a meal of Tilapia with all the fixings.



It's also a fundraiser to help the Allegheny Highlands Knights of Columbus perform good deeds throughout the community. "People who can't pay their fuel bills, or power bills, or phone bills. Anything we can do to help them. Especially around Christmas time, we buy a lot of kids toys," says Head Knight Perk Berry.



The fish dinners are $11 for adults, $6.50 for children, and $25 for a family of four. They run from 4:30 to 7 every Friday of Lent.