Registration Open for HospiceCare Chocolate Chase 10K and Fun Walk

If you're looking forward to the Lewisburg Chocolate Festival, but are worried about the calories that come with it, we've got an answer for you.



Registration is now open for the Chocolate Chase 10K and Fun walk. It's the annual run and walk that takes place in Lewisburg on April 8th, the morning of the Chocolate Festival.

It's also a fundraiser for HospiceCare in Greenbrier County. "It's, you know, doing something for your community. They don't mind paying a small fee because it is a fundraiser, and we appreciate that. I think, in fact, it's a beautiful area, the race course in itself is nice and fun, it's not flat it's rolling hills," says HospiceCare Public Relations Director Missy VanBuren.



If you're up for the 10K challenge or just the fun walk, you can register at www.lewisburgchocolatefestival.com. Once on the web page, look for the Race logo to sign up.