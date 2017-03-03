Former Hope Clinic Medical Director's license is revoked

The West Virginia Board of Osteopathic Medicine has permanently revoked the license of a doctor from Summers County. An order from the board directed the action against Dr. James Blume, D.O. after a meeting held on Jan. 27, 2017.

The board reviewed the transcript of a hearing held on July 29, 2016. According to officials with the group, that hearing was in connection with Dr. Blume's role as medical director of the Hope Clinics in Beaver, WV and Charleston, WV. Those clinics were ordered to close down following a raid in March 2015.

The order revoking Blume's license states that the board is adopting the recommendations of the hearing examiner and the Hearing Examiner's Findings of Fact, Conclusions of Law and Recommended Decision. Dr. Blume was also ordered to pay the administrative costs.