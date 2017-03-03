"Political Countdown Clocks" Now Focus of WV Budget Debate

So who is to blame for the budget and political mess at the West Virginia State Capitol? Well it depends on who and how you ask. The Governor's office has now posted a countdown clock right outside his office, gently chiding the Republican-led legislature for every day that goes by without a budget deal.

"Right now we have no plan coming out of the House of Delegates and I think he's just trying to show us, 'hey look, clock's ticking, let's get to work.' I think people the people of West Virginia are tired of waiting around, and they want to see us get thinks done instead of playing politics left and right," said Del. Shawn Fluharty, (D) Ohio County.

Republicans call it a political stunt.

"And we are working diligently to get a budget that's fair for all of the taxpayers. So for the Governor to go out and showboat and do this kind of stuff, it's not productive," said Del. Eric Householder, (R) Berkeley County, Vice Chairman of the Finance Committee.

In fact, the Republican Party is fighting back with its own countdown clock. This one showing that companies formerly run by Governor Justice have still not paid a huge tax bill.

"Taxpayers and voters in Wets Virginia need to understand that Jim Justice himself owes over four-million dollars to the State of West Virginia that he's left unpaid, despite continuously saying that he was going to pay his taxes. He never has," said Conrad Lucas, Chairman, WV Republican Party.

The Governor addressed the issue on a radio show last week.

"We pay tens of millions of dollars worth or taxes, but we have things from time to time that just come up that are disputes that we got to get ironed out. And that's what the people are doing. Don't worry about me; they'll be paid," said Gov. Jim Justice, (D) West Virginia.

The battle of the countdown clocks marches on.

"As we near the half-way point of the Legislative Session, the battle of these countdown clocks is a clear indication of how rough the politics may get around here in the next month," said Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis.