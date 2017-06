March is bringing in a chance for family time in Oak Hill. Destination Downtown announced that their winter season movie nights are beginning on Saturday March 4, 2017. The movies will be shown free of charge.

Movie nights will also take place the first Saturday of April and May. In honor of earth day they'll be showing the Lorax on April 21. The movie showings will take place at the Lewis Center in Oak Hill at 469 Central Ave. in Oak Hill.