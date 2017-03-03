Commission approves blind trust for 2 Justice businesses

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia's Ethics Commission has approved an agreement establishing a blind trust for two of Gov. Jim Justice's many businesses - majority interests in the Glade Springs resort in West Virginia, and Wintergreen Resort in Virginia.

The trust gives management control to Howard Burnette, an engineer, attorney and chief executive of The Daniel Group, a management company in Danville, Virginia.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that Justice's attorney Brian Helmick told commissioners his other businesses will be added to the trust once the "complicated financial structures" are worked out, including agreements by lenders.

He says the governor has directed government staff not to contract or do business with any of his businesses until they are in the trust.

Other holdings include coal mines, farms and The Greenbrier resort.

