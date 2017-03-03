Koulechov's 3-pointer gives Rice win over Marshall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - Egor Koulechov's 3-pointer with eight seconds remaining gave Rice an 89-88 victory over Marshall on Thursday night.

Koulechov's winner came after a bucket by Jon Elmore and a 3-pointer from Stevie Browning gave Marshall a two-point lead with 23 seconds left.

Koulechov, Conference USA's 3-point percentage leader at 46.4, made 4 of 10 from the arc and grabbed 14 rebounds for his 10th double-double this season. Marcus Evans added 13 points, five assists and three rebounds to become the first player in Rice history to have 500 points, 100 assists and 100 rebounds in a season. The Owls had a season-high 53 rebounds.

Marcus Jackson added 13 points and Marquez Letcher-Ellis 12 for the Owls (21-9, 11-6), who have won eight of their last nine and reached 21 wins for first time since winning 22 in 2003-04.

Elmore scored 27 points, Ryan Taylor had 13 points and 10 rebounds, Terrence Thomas 19 points and Browning 16 for the Thundering Herd (16-14, 9-8), in a game that was tied 10 times and in which the lead changed hands 11 times.

