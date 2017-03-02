Spanishburg Elementary Hosts 7th Poet Laureate of West Virginia

Students at Spanishburg elementary in Mercer County received a special surprise visit from a beloved poet and author.

Marc Harshman is the 7th Poet laureate of West Virginia. He was appointed by former Governor Earl Ray Tomblin in 2012 for his work in both poetry and children's books. He spent the day reading and teaching writing workshops to students all in an effort to encourage them to succeed.

"I truly want to inspire these children to read and of course through reading they will become writers and once they have reading and writing there is nothing that they cant do in the sciences and the math. I simply want to inspire them I want them to see that another person who lives in the same state of West Virginia this great State of West Virginia like they do there is no limit there's no limit to what they can do



Harshman has written more than a dozen children's books, many of which have been published in foreign languages including spanish, korean, Japanese and Swedish.