Rural King Celebrates Grand Opening

The Mercer Mall in Bluefield has added a new department store to its directory.



Thursday served as the official grand opening for Rural King. The retailer offers just about everything from firearms and furniture, to clothing, food, and farm equipment. In celebration for the big opening co-manager Todd Perego said there will be lots of free give always and prizes this weekend.

"We've got giveaways, we got a lot of our local vendors who are going to come in and they are going to give free samples and things like that there is going to be tastings of different candies that we have here we are going to give some gift cards away and some other things but you have to present to win so you have to come by," he said.

The store is open every day from 7 A.M. to 9 P.M.