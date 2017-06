Several fire crews responded to a house fire on the 900 block of Raysal Hollow Road in Raysal.

Dispatchers tell 59News the call came in around 6 p.m. Thursday.

Fire crews from Raysal, War and Bradshaw Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the fire.

Dispatchers said no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Stay with 59News, WeAreWVproud.com and our social media platforms for more details on this developing story.