Bluefield State College President meets with President Trump

Making Historically Black Colleges and Universities or HBCU's a priority, that was one the topics discussed this week at the White House with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.



? The discussion included university presidents from all across the country including Bluefield State College President Dr. Marsha Krotseng. After the discussion President Trump signed an Executive Order which called for moving the federal initiative on HBCU'S directly to the White House instead of the Department of Education. The purpose of the order was aimed at making HBCU'S A priority. Dr. Krotseng said the move is a step in the right direction.



"It elevates the importance of HBCU'S and it sends that signal to everyone in our state and across the country the importance that hbcu's have made in transforming the lives of our students for a 122 years" she said.

Dr. Krotseng added the she hopes the order will pave the way for federal funding to acquire more student scholarships and funding for infrastructure projects.