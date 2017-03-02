Fayette County recovers after damaging storms

Fayette County was one of the hardest hit counties in yesterday's storms with thousands of people still without electricity. 59 News spoke with residents in Oak Hill to see how they're recovering from the storms.

Booker Davis is one of the thousands of Fayette County residents who still don't have power. While he's worried about keeping warm during Thursday night's expected low temperatures, he's more worried about his wife being able to use her oxygen tank.

"It's hard for my wife, she doesn't have electricity to run her oxygen tank. We'll survive though," said Booker Davis, Oak Hill resident.

While his home wasn't damaged, many others were because of downed trees and power lines. Teams from Appalachian Power have been out since the early morning doing damage assessments in the county. While they're hoping many people will regain their power this afternoon, they're expecting a longer delay for everyone to have their power back.

"We look at getting power back in some places today but according to A.E.P. when I spoke with them, they told us it'll be a day or day and a half before power is restored," said Kevin Walker, Fayette County E.M.S. Director of Emergency Management.

Walker is also asking if you are still without power to not call their emergency line for power updates. Instead they're encouraging people to check for updates on their Facebook page or through Appalachian Power.

"One of the biggest things is please do not call the emergency 9-1-1 line about power information that is tying up a valuable line when someone may have a life or death emergency," Walker added.

It's also important to never touch a downed utility wire or anything in contact with it like fences or puddles.