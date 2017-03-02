Dozens of arrests made in major drug round up

There were 39 people were arrested on Thursday, March 2, 2017 during a drug round up in Mercer County. The arrests are the result of an 18-month long investigation.

A total of 66 people are charged with dealing or possession of drugs, including opiates, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana. With the arrests on Thursday, that leaves 27 suspects still on the run.

"We are at war with those who project from addiction. This Southern Regional Drug an Violent Crimes Task Force operation was a joint State, County and Municipal cooperative approach to combat drug trafficking," said Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney, George Sitler. "We are breaking up Mercer County's drug trafficking organizations. We will continue to disrupt and dismantle these criminal enterprises and seize their assets."

"Protecting our citizens and county from a plague of illegal drugs and drug trafficking is a core obligation of this office and our law enforcement partners," said Sheriff Tommy Bailey. "Every day we witness the negative impact that the distribution and use of illegal drugs has on our community. Our goal is to make every effort to reduce illicit drug use, manufacturing and trafficking through our collaborative efforts."

The investigation was handled by local law enforcement agencies from across Mercer County. Among those agencies were the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, West Virginia State Police, Mercer County Sheriff's Department and officers with the Bluefield and Princeton Police Departments.

A complete list of those who were charged as a result of the investigation can be found at this link: http://www.wearewvproud.com/link/783796/mercer-county-drug-round-up-warrant-list.