Greenbrier County Woman Found Guilty of Child Abuse Resulting in Death

Thursday's trial started with a Judge Paul Blake reading 12 jurors their rights and obligations. Those 12 people were to determine if April Fox was guilty in the death of a young boy under her care.

Jurors were tasked with deciding between three possible verdicts, "Number one, Guilty of the felony offense of Child Abuse Resulting in Death, number two, Guilty of the felony offense Child Neglect Resulting in the Death of a Child, or number three, Not Guilty," explains Judge Blake.



The death in question happened in Rupert in February of 2015. Lawyers say 6 year-old Shane Yancey died from Hypernatremia, after also suffering multiple blunt force trauma injuries to the head. "Not one injury resulting from a single fall in the shower, not one injury resulting from a fall on the ice somewhere. 10 distinct head trauma injuries," adds Greenbrier County Prosecutor Pat Via.



Via also argued that the young boy was severely malnourished at the time of his death, and that other members of the household knew Shane was facing abuse. Via reads a portion of testimony, originally given by Fox's daughter, during his closing argument, "she hit Shane. I seen her slap him across the face. She constantly yelled at him. She would make him stand outside in the cold. I would be in my room, and I would hear her yell at him, and I would hear her throw something. Then Shane would cry."



Defense, however, argued that Fox was a loving mother figure to the young boy, and went above and beyond to see that she improved the quality of his life, after losing two infants of her own. "She lost two children to Cystic Fibrosis and a little boy who she had brought from being unable to talk to, he would point at things when he wanted something, to talking well and performing extremely well in Kindergarten," says Defense lawyer Steve Hunter.



Shane Yancey died at Charleston Area Medical Center in February of 2015. April was charged shortly after.



After hours of deliberation, the jury found April Fox, Guilty of Child Abuse Resulting in Death. She is set to be sentenced May 12th at 9AM.

