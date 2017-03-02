Glenville State College student killed in car accident

Freshman student at Glenville State College was killed in an automobile accident Thursday, March 2, 2017. The crash was on Route 5 West between Glenville and Grantsville.

Ethyn Eric Miller, 19, graduated from Calhoun County High School in May of 2016 and was commuting to GSC.

Dr. Peter Barr, President at Glenville State College, released a statement following the accident.

“Betsy and I were deeply saddened to learn of the tragic auto accident that claimed one of our students this morning. The Glenville State College campus community joins our Calhoun County neighbors in mourning with Ethyn’s family today,” said GSC President Barr.

GSC's Student Government Association are planning a memorial ceremony in Miller's honor. The date of the ceremony will be announced at an upcoming date.