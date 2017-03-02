UPDATE: Relief and warming shelters set up in southern WV counti - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Relief and warming shelters set up in southern WV counties

By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
Residents of counties affected by the storms are setting up locations to give people in local communities a chance to clean up and warm up. 

In Fayette County there is a warming station set up at Fayetteville First Church of God. Officials said there are no hours of operation for this shelter.  It is for members of the community who have no heat to get warm.  Officials with Fayette County Emergency Management also report a warming station is open at the Gauley Bridge Community Center and Armstrong Fire Department. Officials urge these shelters are warming stations, not overnight facilities. If there are questions about the shelter, people are asked to call 304-574-1610.  Dispatchers have asked people not to call 911 unless they have an emergency.

