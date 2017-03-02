Local business professionals read to elementary school students

March 2 is Dr. Seuss' Birthday and to celebrate Ghent Elementary School had professionals in the community come in and read to the students. 59News morning anchor, Meghan Carr and reporter Kamrel Eppinger even participated.



Other professionals came out too, including a West Virginia state trooper. It was also pajama day at the school, so the children were able to read in comfort. Teachers said this is all about show casing the importance of reading..

"We want to instill a love of reading here at Ghent so they'll want to do it for the rest of their lives," said Teena Lilly. "That's what happened to me. I had a hard time reading at first, but once I started I never stopped, and that's what I want to do for our students."

March 2, is also Read Across America Day.