Thousands still without power across southern WV

Appalachian Power crews have been working diligently since the powerful storms moved across the mountain state on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. The high winds, which had estimated gusts of 60 to 70 MPH, knocked down power lines and snapped power poles leaving around 100,000 people in the dark. Appalachian Power officials said nearly one in five of their customers in West Virginia were affected by the storm.

Crews were focused on dealing with downed power lines and cleaning up broken poles. The weather on Thursday was clear enough to allow helicopters to spot damage from the air and direct repair crews. As of 11:30 a.m. on March 2 the outages were still in the thousands.

County Outages Fayette 9,395 Raleigh 4,383 Wyoming 2,357 McDowell 4,796 Greenbrier 1,436 Mercer 1,858 Summers 614 Nicholas 1,470 Tazewell 97 Monroe 13

Appalachian Power has announced that they estimate power to be restored to all customers, except in isolated areas over the next several days. Electricity is expected to be on in McDowell, Mercer and Wyoming Counties by the evening hours on Friday, March 3. Cabell, Jackson, Lincoln, Mason, Putnam and Wayne Counties are expected to have power restored by Saturday, March 4. Hard-hit areas of Boone, Clay, Fayette, Greenbrier, Kanawha, Logan Mingo Nicholas, Raleigh and Roane Counties will be in the dark through Sunday, March 5.

Appalachian Power is bringing in help from unaffected parts of Virginia to help with the restoration efforts. Around 400 workers from other companies are expected to arrive in the area on Thursday to assist with the repairs.