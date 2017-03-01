Bimbo Coles joins staff at Virginia Tech

Former Hokie student-athlete, Bimbo Coles, has been hired by the Virginia Tech Athletics Department. Coles will serve as a director of student-athletes support and community engagement.

Coles is a graduate of Greeenbrier East High School. He went on to play at Virginia Tech for four year where he still holds the school's all-time scoring record with 2,484 points.

Outside of his basketball career, Coles remains involved in his hometown of Lewisburg. He is the co-owner of Country Roads CrossFit in Lewisburg, and he also works as the executive co-director of The GROW Project, Inc. which is a non-profit organization that works on initiatives in health care, wellness, and education in both Haiti and the Greenbrier Valley of West Virginia

Coles was inducted into the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 2000.