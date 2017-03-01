Crews work to restore power in Oak Hill

Major Cleanup is now underway after a series of wicked winds and heavy down pours.



The East end neighborhood in Oak Hill suffered extensive damage that left several people and b without power.

The winds were so strong it ended up snapping a power pole in half and left power lines dangling along main street.

Herman Stevenson lives near by, he said the storm woke him up.

"?It almost sounded like the house was shaking I actually got a little worried that the roof was going to get torn off because it was pretty bad," he said.

After the storm passed though, he came out to see what the storm had left behind, only to find that it would take quite a while to get his power back.

"What they just told me is that they are working on trying to get it turned back on some time tomorrow I've heard people say as long as a week but I don't think its going to be that bad because they have made progress already made pretty good progress from what i saw from earlier."

Power officials say the first order of business is clean up all the debris and power poles that were left behind on Main street. Afterward they will focus on planting new power poles and restoring the electricity.



