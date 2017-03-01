Governor Jim Justice releases a budget countdown clock

West Virginia has yet to receive a budget plan from the Legislature, so the countdown begins. On March 1, 2017, Gov. Jim Justice launched a budget clock on the home page of his website.

This countdown is meant to remind the House and Senate that time is of the essence to pass a responsible budget before the end of the legislative session on April 8, 2017.

The Governor has already proposed two budget plans to create more jobs in West Virginia and says lawmakers should not wait to finalize the budget.

"The clock is ticking, the session is almost halfway finished and the Legislature still hasn't come up with a budget- I've already released two plans that put West Virginia on a pathway to prosperity," said Governor Jim Justice. "This budget crisis won't be solved by wasting time. I want the people of West Virginia to realize that the Legislature is on the clock and needs to get moving. The last thing we need is a long special session that wastes $35,000 a day."

Click on the link to watch the clock tick down to the end of session. http://www.governor.wv.gov/clock/Pages/default.aspx