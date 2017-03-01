Agriculture Safety Workshop Held in Raleigh County

The West Virginia Department of Agriculture is hosting a three day safety workshop for farmers and other professionals from Feb. 28-March 2 at Glade Springs Resort.

AG Safety Days classes include pesticide handling, emergency response to accidents and tractor operation safety. Some of the farmers and professionals are required to complete this training in order to continue running their businesses.

"It ensures we'll keep those small businesses in our state, and we're just helping them get the things that they need so that they can stay in compliance and stay in business," Jessica Stricklen, West Virginia Department of Agriculture pesticides health and safety coordinator, said.

The workshop was free for the attendees. There won't be another one of its kind offered in Southern West Virginia until 2018.

