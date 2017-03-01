Train hits car at railroad crossing in Talcott - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Train hits car at railroad crossing in Talcott

Posted: Updated:
By Douglas Fritz, Web Content Manager
Photo Courtesy: Renae Gore Photo Courtesy: Renae Gore
Photo Courtesy: Renae Gore Photo Courtesy: Renae Gore

Crews are on the scene of an accident between a truck and train in Talcott at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March, 1, 2017.  Officials said the pickup truck was crossing the railroad tracks near the water plant when it got stuck on the rails.  An Amtrak train hit the truck and separated the bed from the cab.  

There is no word on whether or not there were any injuries as a result of the accident.  First responders with the Summers County Fire Department are on the scene.  Watch here, on the air or on your mobile device for more details as they become available.

