McDowell County Damaged By Severe Storm

There are reports of significant destruction in Welch, the McDowell County seat.

Because of the severe weather, an act of kindness to help a friend quickly turned into a near death experience for Robert Hale, Davy native. He said extreme wind caused a large sign to come down and almost crush him at the Welch Save a Lot.

Hale was chasing down a shopping cart that was blown towards someone's car when it happened the morning of Wed. March 1, 2017.

"Right when I turned around to bring it back, the whole other side of the sign fell down, and landed like right in front of my face," Hale said. "It crushed the buggy I was pushing and everything, so I ran back to my car."

The Save a Lot sign wasn't the only destruction the storm caused in Welch. A billboard off of U.S. Rt. 52 sits on its back and many trees in the area have also been knocked down.

Sue Wheeler, Welch resident, told 59News a piece of her neighbor's roof even fell onto her car.

"It's been a few years since the wind's been this bad," Wheeler said.

"It looked like the end of the world," Catherine Billings, another Welch resident, added. "The wind was blowing and I thought I saw some hail too. But it was so strong, that wind."

Appalachian Power's website shows that around 6,000 people had lost power in McDowell County. Dispatchers also reported county wide phone and cell phone service issues.

They said there have been no injuries called in to the 911 Center as of March 1, 2017.

Follow @Joe_Putrelo on Twitter.





