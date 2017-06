March 1, 2017 was the first day of Lent known as Ash Wednesday in Western Christianity. There were services held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bluefield. The priest there said they are setting out on a spiritual journey before Easter.

Father Sebastian said, "When we receive ashes on our forehead, the priest will say repent and believe in the gospel. That means we repent of our sins and return to God."

Services were held at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m.