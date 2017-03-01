Strong Winds Rip Off Roof Of Business In Mercer County

Heavy rains came pouring down along with strong winds as Douglas Blankenship looked at his damaged business in Brushwork after the roof of his variety shop was ripped off by the wind on Wednesday, March 1, 2017. Blankenship said he and his son-in-law were inside the building when it all happened.

Blankenship said, "We were setting some stuff out outside to get ready for business and we seen this big storm coming. We just stood outside a few minutes and got started back in the door and then it just came. It came all at once and within 30 seconds, it done done all that damage."

Blankenship said they had to climb over stuff to get out of the business.

He said, "I didn't know this much damage was done. We thought maybe the tent was falling in".

Blankenship's wife and co-owner of the store, Pat Blankenship, was outside of the business when it happened. She said the business has been open for about 10 years and she doesn't know what they are going to do now.



Pat said, "God had to be here because look at the building. If it had come down 2 seconds sooner, they would of both been right there underneath where the roof is now. God was here with them. He took care of them."

It happened on Route 52 in Brushfork. Several fire departments responded on scene including the Bluefield West Virginia Fire Department and the Bluewell Volunteer Fire Department. No one was hurt.