White Sulphur Springs Residents Voice Concerns Over Wednesday Storm

Heavy winds, and a lot of rain. It's a scene all to familiar to residents of White Sulphur Springs.

Mike Honaker owns a home on a city street hit incredibly hard by the flooding in June 2016. He has yet to fix up that home from the damaging storms, and saw Wednesday's Severe Weather as cause for concern. "You gotta be prepared for it, and certainly people will be paying attention now," says Honaker.

Resident Greg Wilson is paying attention. He keeps an eye on the close bodies of water to make sure his brand new home is not in danger of being washed away like his last one was. He says no matter what the weather, he values staying calm. "You lose your judgment of what you gotta do, you can't think straight when you get nervous and worried. You just gotta take it as it comes," Wilson adds.

While Greg may do his best to stay calm, Mike believes there is still reason for residents to feel nervous.

It's damaged homes that still stand, untouched, nearly nine months after the June floods. Another storm is something that residents of White Sulphur Springs say could prove to be nearly impossible to come back from.

"Homes that were swept away, and stuff like that, took some other stuff with it. Now, you don't have as much stuff holding things back so it could even wash out the newer ones that are anchored better than they were before," explains Honaker.

Luckily, the storm no Wednesday did not cause any major damage in White Sulphur Springs or surrounding areas.